Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve Construction Starting On A&M Athletics Projects

Construction starts in June on some of Texas A&M athletics $235 million dollar expansion project.

That follows action during May’s A&M system board of regents meeting.

The June start is for A&M’s new indoor track and indoor football practice facility.

Approval was also given to start after the next football season begin work on new outdoor football practice fields and 25 new Kyle Field suites.

After the next football season, construction starts on new Aggie football practice fields and 25 new Kyle Field suites at the south end of the stadium.

Administrators are still working on the construction contract for among other things, Aggie athletics new academic support center.

Before the board the green light, members heard from the system’s chief facilities officer, Brett McCully and the system’s vice chancellor for business affairs, Phillip Ray, about what went into staying within their budget dur to 40 year high inflation rates.

