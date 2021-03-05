Texas A&M System And Blinn College Chancellors Announces Continuing Mask Wearing And Other Pandemic Protocols

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp announced Friday the system’s 11 universities and eight state agencies will continue mask wearing another pandemic protocols after the governor’s new executive order begins next week.

Sharp’s statement said this “will help us successfully complete the semester”.

The chancellor anticipates after the spring semester that system guidance will be lifted, “so that all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution informed by your conditions and reviewed by the System.”

Sharp’s announcement was followed by Blinn College chancellor Mary Hensley announcing Blinn would continue current pandemic protocols through the spring semester.

Statement from John Sharp:

Over the past year, the Texas A&M System institutions have done an amazing job in responding to the pandemic and protecting the health of our faculty, staff and students.

With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters.

Based on our assessment of current conditions, this step will help us successfully complete the semester and is consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that masking and other protocols should be decided by our institutions, not by the state.

At the conclusion of the spring semester, we anticipate System guidance being lifted so that all rules, procedures and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution informed by your conditions and reviewed by the System.

The System may provide additional guidance this semester or going forward, as conditions warrant.

Statement from Blinn College chancellor Mary Hensley:

Governor Greg Abbott recently issued Executive Order GA-34 regarding the statewide wearing of masks, which takes effect Wednesday, March 10th. The Blinn College District has reviewed the content of this order and will continue to utilize its Back With Blinn COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations, among other items, through the Spring semester. To review Blinn’s Back With Blinn guidelines, please visit www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn.

The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority. I would like to thank the members of our campus communities for their ongoing vigilance and support, and wish each of you continued health and success this semester.