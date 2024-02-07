Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Earns SEC Weekly Honors

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM — Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley earned SEC Women’s Diver of the Week accolades, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This marks Oakley’s second conference weekly honor of the season.

Oakley swept the springboards for the sixth time this season in the Aggies’ 176-111 win over SMU. She registered a final score of 315.83 on the 1-meter and 371.55 on the 3-meter to help A&M finish the dual meet season with a 10-1 record.

Oakley and the Aggies will return to action at SEC Championships, which run Feb. 19-24 at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Auburn’s campus.

BIRMINGHAM — Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson and Victor Povzner each earned SEC weekly accolades following impressive performances in the Aggies’ 190-109 win over No. 25 SMU last week. Nelson was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, his first weekly honor of the season, while Povzner garnered SEC Men’s Diver of the Week recognition for the third time this year.

Nelson earned three individual wins and was a part of one winning relay in the victory over SMU. He touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times in the 200 free (1:34.07), the 200 back (1:42.44) and the 400 IM (3:45.40). He also swam the anchor leg of the first-place 200 free relay (1:18.70/19.58). Povzner swept the springboards for the second time this season, recording scores of 396.98 on the 1-meter and a 443.78 on the 3-meter against the Mustangs.

Both student-athletes helped position the Aggies for their ninth dual meet victory and fifth win over a ranked opponent this season. Texas A&M finished the dual meet season undefeated for the first time since the 1955-56 season.

The Aggies will return to action for SEC Championships, which run Feb. 19-24 at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center on Auburn’s campus.