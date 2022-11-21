Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies.

Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, who each logged 12 kills. Elena Karakasi tallied 33 assists in the match, which gave her 1,000 assists on the season and 3,500 in her collegiate career. Defensively for A&M, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla registered eight total blocks, while Ava Underwood and Karakasi led the Aggies with 13 digs.

Texas A&M and Missouri opened the match tied through nine points. The Aggies went on a three-point run, which was capped off with a kill assisted by Karakasi, making her 1,000th of the season. A&M held its rhythm as it extended its advantage, 22-15. The Maroon & White continued its push and won the opening set, 25-17.

The Tigers started the second frame with a 6-3 run, but a three-point streak from the Aggies had the score tied at six. The Maroon & White built some momentum and forced a Missouri timeout as A&M led, 13-11. The Aggies continued their onslaught and closed the set on a 12-5 run, winning the second frame, 25-16.

Missouri came out fast in the third set as it opened a 7-4 lead, which prompted a timeout from Coach Bird. The Tigers extended their lead 15-10, but the Aggies found some momentum and tied together a 4-2 run which forced a Missouri timeout. The Aggies continued their run and scored another three-straight to tie the game at 17. The teams continued their brace to 22, but it was A&M that stole the set and sealed the match, 25-23.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

Thoughts on the match…

“I’m proud of this group’s response. They fought for each other and really locked in and executed the game plan.”

On this group as a whole…

“This is a special group with a lot of new faces. We had different people step up when their name was called and that is what makes a true team.”

Story by Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics Communications