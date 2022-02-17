Texas A&M Student Body President And Faculty Senate Speaker Criticize President’s Decision On Ending The Print Edition Of The Battalion Newspaper

The February meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate included comments that criticized university president Katherine Banks decision to end the print edition of The Battalion student newspaper.

On February 10, Banks notified The Battalion to cease the print edition immediately. The following day, Banks issued a news release stating print editions could continue until the end of the spring semester.

The president also informed The Battalion that the newspaper would be moved to A&M’s expanded journalism department, ending its status as a student organization.

On February 14, student body president Natalie Parks and faculty senate speaker Dale Rice, who is an associate professor of journalism, criticized Banks decision.

After Parks and Rice spoke at the faculty senate meeting, Banks issued a statement on her website stating the working group that is developing the new journalism department will add two students from The Battalion and an undisclosed number of unidentified “media experts”.

Click below for comments from Natalie Parks and Dale Rice during the February 14, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M student body president faculty senate speaker criticize president's decision to end the print edition of The Battalion newspaper” on Spreaker.