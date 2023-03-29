Texas A&M Student-Athlete Is Suspended After His Arrest On Charges Of Streaking During The Aggies-Texas Baseball Game

A Texas A&M student-athlete is suspended following his arrest on charges related to streaking during Tuesday’s Aggies baseball game against Texas.

18 year old freshman Spencer Werner is a member of the track and field and cross country teams.

Werner was released from the Brazos County jail Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $2,800 dollars.

He was arrested by A&M police on charges of disorderly conduct-exposure and criminal trespassing by going onto Olsen Field during the game.

Video shows Werner pulling down his shorts before climbing over the outfield fence. He had painted on his bare chest “Trump 2024” and carried a sign that read “Longhorns Suck”.