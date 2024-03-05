Texas A&M Sports Science Presents Research At The Annual Meeting Of The Texas Branch Of The American College of Sports Medicine

News release from Texas A&M:

The Texas branch of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) hosted their annual meeting late last month (Feb. 22-23) in Waco. This event was one of the larger regional ACSM events in the country with over 600 attendees and 200 poster presentations.

ACSM’s mission to educate and empower professionals to advance the science and practice of health and human performance is well aligned with that of our unit. Texas A&M’s Sports Science staff and current students were among a large Texas A&M University contingent at the meeting and were active in presenting the following research:

Kelly Hines, Sports Science Practicum Intern: Traditional Football Training Groups Assessed by Sprint Performance

Drew Smith, PhD Fellow: Game Intensity May Provide a More Comprehensive View of Load

Madison Treece, PhD Fellow: Assessing Dual Task Gait Asymmetries in Older Adults Using Wireless Instrumented Shoe Insoles

Texas A&M Sports Science wishes to thank the faculty of Kinesiology and Sport Management and the Huffines Institute for their continued support and guidance of our students and developing staff. Contributing to research is an essential element to our role at A&M and the field of Sports Science/Performance & Wellness as a whole.