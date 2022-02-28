Texas A&M Softball Splits on Final Day of Reveille Classic

Story Shelby Hild, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (12-2) split with No. 11 Oklahoma State (10-4) and Texas Southern (3-8) to finish the Reveille Classic on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Freshman Emiley Kennedy struck out six Cowgirls, despite A&M falling 2-1 to Oklahoma State, before Grace Uribe made her first appearance in the circle this season, grabbing the 9-1 run-rule win over the Tigers in the night cap.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 1-2

Trinity Cannon: 1-for-2, RBI, BB

Haley Lee: 1-for-3, BB

Morgan Smith: 1-for-1, 2 BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 1-2

Emiley Kennedy: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Oklahoma State – L, 1-2

An RBI single sent up the middle by Trinity Cannon in the opening frame drove Haley Lee home for a 1-0 lead for the Aggies.

The Cowgirls responded in the top of the fourth, scratching an unearned run on the board to knot the score at one-all, before Emily Kennedy fanned three straight to close the inning.

Oklahoma State took advantage of a bases-loaded situation, taking a 2-1 lead in the sixth.

Kennedy recorded another strikeout in the top of the seventh, finishing one shy of her career high in the game with six, but the Cowgirls held on for the 2-1 win.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Texas Southern – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Cayden Baker: 2-for-2, 2 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB

Haley Lee: 2-for-2, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Texas Southern – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

Grace Uribe: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Texas Southern – W, 9-1 (5 inn.)

The Aggies broke open scoring in the opening frame of the second game, tacking on eight runs on seven hits.

Texas Southern got on the board with an RBI double in the top of the second.

An RBI single from Cayden Baker in the third pushed the Aggies back out to an eight-run advantage.

A strikeout from relief pitcher Shaylee Ackerman helped A&M end the weekend with a win, improving to 12-2 overall on the year.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On Emiley Kennedy’s performance in the circle…

“I don’t know what pitches were working for her, but I’m really proud of that kid. That fourth inning when Oklahoma State put that pressure on – I think there were a couple on and nobody out – she threw three outs. She got big right there. I’ve seen her throw well and I’ve seen her have a good presence, but in that moment, she didn’t look like a freshman at all. I’m really proud of her and I think she’s got a really bright future.”

On two one-run games against No. 11 Oklahoma State…

“In both games we played them, we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game in the end. You look at that last inning and we had an opportunity to make something happen for ourselves and that’s what a coach expects, to put us in a position to win a ball game, and we did that. That’s a tough loss because our team expects to win. We expected to beat Oklahoma State but I’m really proud of the way our kids came out.”

Freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy

On her performance in the circle against Oklahoma State…

“My team fought hard and played well defensively behind me. I feel I threw pretty good pitches, and I was able to throw enough competitive pitches to keep us in the game.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Fullerton, California, next weekend to play five contests at the Judi Garman Classic. The Aggies will face Weber State, Loyola Marymount, Utah, UCLA and Arizona State in the span of three days.