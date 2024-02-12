Texas A&M Softball Goes Undefeated at Aggie Classic

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team swept Tulsa in Sunday’s doubleheader to conclude the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. The Aggies won the first game, 8-5, and run-ruled the Golden Hurricane in game two, 8-0.

Emiley Kennedy was lights out in game two for Texas A&M (4-0), tossing 6.0 innings of one-hit ball and tallying a career-high nine strikeouts. The Aggie pitching staff yielded three earned earns, while striking out 13 batters in 13.0 innings of work.

Allie Enright continued to show dominance at the dish going 2-for-4, including a grand slam, four RBI, two runs and two walks on the day. The junior finished the season opening weekend 6-for-9 with three home runs, 10 RBI, five runs and one double.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges blasted four total home runs in wins over Tulsa (2-2), including Enright’s grand slam to give the Aggies a 4-3 lead in the third inning of game one. Jazmine Hill knocked a birthday solo jack in game one. Aiyana Coleman added a two-run pinch-hit blast in game two, followed by a solo opposite field home run by Trinity Cannon. The Maroon & White hit two home runs in each game this weekend, including hitting three in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to the Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego. The Aggies face No. 13 Oregon, No. 24 San Diego State and LMU over the three-day trip.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Game One

Allie Enright – 2-for-3, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 HR

Jazmine Hill – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Game Two

Aiyana Coleman – 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR

Trinity Cannon – 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 2 BB

Emiley Kennedy (W, 2-0) – 6.0, 9 K, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB

SCORING SUMMARY

Game One

T2| Kailyn Bearpaw hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a groundout and went to third on a Maci Cole single down the third base line. Abby Jones singled to score Bearpaw and a Kylee Nash double scored both Cole and Jones. TULSA 3, TAMU 0

B3| With an out, Trinity Cannon walked, advanced to second on Jazmine Hill’s single and the bases loaded when Keely Williams went to base on balls. Allie Enright cleared the bases on a go-ahead grand slam. TAMU 4, TULSA 3

B4| Amari Harper started the inning with a walk and advanced to second when Koko Wooley grounded out to first. Julia Cottrill singled to right field to score Harper. TAMU 5, TULSA 3

B5| Hill hit a leadoff solo homer to right center. TAMU 6, TULSA 3

B6| Aiyana Coleman led off the inning with a walk. Harper entered to pinch run, stole second and a Wooley groundout allowed Harper to reach third. Kennedy Powell tripled to right field to bring Harper home. Cottrill grounded out while Powell scratched another run. TAMU 8, TULSA 3

T7| With two outs, Kennedy Cramer made it to second on a fielding error. Jayla Park was hit-by-pitch and Tulsa loaded the bases when Haley Morgan walked. MacKenzie Denson doubled to centerfield to score two. TAMU 8, TULSA 5

Game Two

B2| Eschete walked, stole second and on her way to steal third a throwing error by the Tulsa catcher allowed her to make it all the way home. TAMU 1, TULSA 0

B3| With an out, Powell singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Cottrill grounded out to tab an RBI and bring Powell home. TAMU 2, TULSA 0

B4| Enright walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Coleman pinch hit and hit a bomb over the scoreboard to compile two RBI. TAMU 4, TULSA 0

B5| Cannon hit a leadoff home run. Hill and Enright walked back-to-back, and a Mya Perez groundout moved both a base. Eshete grounded out and Hill scored. TAMU 6, TULSA 0

B6| With no outs, Wooley singled and advanced to second on the throw. Powell singled and Wooley rounded the bases home. Powell stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Cannon singled to bring Powell home and run-rule Tulsa. TAMU 8, TULSA 0