Texas A&M Provost Gives The Faculty Senate An Update On Searches For Dean And Associate Provost Positions

Texas A&M’s faculty senate gets an update on the searches of four deans and two associate provost positions.

Provost Alan Sams, responding to an inquiry during the faculty senate’s October 16 meeting, also said there has been no announcement from the A&M system board of regents about the search for a permanent president.

Sams reported searches began last week for the deans of the college of architecture and the PVFA college…which is performance, visualization, and fine arts.

Sams says the search committee for the next dean of the college of arts and sciences has conducted ZOOM interviews.

And the search committee for dean of the engineering college is deciding with whom they will hold virtual interviews.

There are two interims in associate provost roles. Sams says searches for permanent hires will begin soon, as changes at the provost office from the interim president’s reorganization of last year’s reorganization plan are targeted to begin November 1st.

