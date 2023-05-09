Tuesday at 3:20 a.m., the chairman of the Texas House higher education committee left pending, a senate bill proposed to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at state universities and community colleges.

144 had signed up to testify about Senate Bill 17. 71 spoke in opposition, five spoke in favor, and 68 who signed up were not present to testify.

The eight hour hearing included testimony from four Texas A&M professors and one A&M student.

One professor supported SB 17 and the others were opposed.

Other DEI supporters who spoke in opposition to SB 17 included professors and students at the University of Texas, the University of Houston, Texas State, and administrators at Lee College in Baytown.

In addition to not sending SB 17 to the House floor, the higher education committee chairman also left pending, Senate Bill 18, which would have eliminated tenure at state universities.

Click below to hear comments from five people from Texas A&M testifying at the Texas House higher education committee hearing the early morning of May 9, 2023.

Listen to “Texas A&M professors and a student among 76 people providing testimony during a Texas House higher education committee hearing” on Spreaker.