Texas A&M Police Report 17 Stolen Catalytic Converters In One Week

Texas A&M police received reports of 17 stolen catalytic converters last week.

UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson says most of the targeted vehicles are Honda cars and Toyota trucks.

The thefts took place during daylight hours in large parking lots where the thieves can hide in between parked vehicles.

Prevention tips includes etching vehicle identification and/or drivers license numbers on the converters, welding converters to the vehicle, and adding security devices.

