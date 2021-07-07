Texas A&M Police Arrest Somerville Man For Driving Without A Valid License With Two Prior Convictions

A Texas A&M police officer pulls over a SUV Tuesday during the midnight hour for having an outdated tag and to verify insurance.

The driver is arrested for driving with an invalid license with two convictions in the last 15 months.

49 year old Gary Lenford of Somerville is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond.

The UPD arrest report also noted five suspensions on Lenford’s drivers license.

According to online records, Lenford is awaiting trial from a January arrest for driving with an invalid license.