Texas A&M Police Arrest Houston Man On Kidnapping And Other Charges In A Case That Generates A Code Maroon Alert

Texas A&M issued a code maroon alert Wednesday morning as law enforcement from three agencies were searching for a Houston man on multiple charges.

19 year old Timothy Randal is jailed without bond following his arrest for kidnapping, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, attempted sexual assault, and three counts of evading arrest.

A&M police (UPD) reported an officer who responded to a disturbance around 4 a.m. outside the Collaborative Learning Center on Hensel Drive saw a man put a woman in his car then drive away.

The woman called police after she was let out of the vehicle in Bryan. She was treated for her injuries and released from a local hospital.

Around 9 a.m., officers found Randal in his car in the area of the learning center, which is where the victim said she was sexually assaulted.

That led to a chase that went down University to the freeway, continuing on Harvey Road, George Bush Drive past 2818, and around the perimeter of Easterwood Airport on Nuclear Science Road.

The code maroon was issued just before 10 a.m. and the all clear was given 45 minutes later when Randal was found near the A&M observatory.

The search was in a wooded area involved UPD and College Station police officers and DPS troopers.