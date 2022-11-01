Texas A&M Officials Looking For Someone Who Possibly Picked Up A Bat Inside Kyle Field

Texas A&M officials are looking for someone who possibly picked up a bat inside Kyle field during last Saturday night’s football game.

Results of rabies tests on the bat are pending.

The person who placed the bat in a box or anyone who may know who did is asked to call A&M’s Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440 immediately.

News release from Texas A&M:

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening.

The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the stadium between 6:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday. University staff responding to the report arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box, therefore they may have had direct contact in handling it.

The bat was collected for rabies testing, and results are pending.

Rabies can pose a significant health risk to individuals who are exposed to infected animals. If you are the person who handled that bat or know who it was, please contact the Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety Department at 979-845-2132 or the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440 immediately.

As a reminder, if you notice a bat that appears injured, trapped within a building, or lifeless, always avoid contact. Immediately notify a Texas A&M staff member or a University Police officer, or call the Facilities Services Communications Center at 979-845-4311.

If unintentional contact with a bat occurs on campus, immediately notify university officials listed above. If possible, the bat will be collected for rabies testing so that any follow-up measures can be taken in consultation with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).