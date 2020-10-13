Texas A&M Offers Free Parking and Transit for Voters

Texas A&M is hosting both early voting and Election Day voting.

Peter Lange, Associate Vice President of Transportation Services, says they are offering free, one-hour parking at the Gene Stallings Boulevard garage during voting hours.

The public is also invited to ride the university buses for free to vote on campus. Face coverings are required to ride buses.

News release from Texas A&M Transportation Services:

Texas A&M University will be hosting General Election voting and early voting on campus beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13. The university’s Transportation Services and Division of Finance and Operations will sponsor 1-hour complimentary parking in the Gene Stallings Blvd. Garage and fare-free bus service for members of the public coming to campus to vote.

COVID-19 Transit procedures in effect. Face coverings are required and there will be limited capacity. More information is available from Transportation Services .

Voting Locations

Check Where to Vote for dates and hours of operations for the following on-campus voting locations:

Early voting – Memorial Student Center (MSC), Room L526 (Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 19-30)

Election Day voting – Rudder Tower, Rudder Exhibit Hall – (Nov. 3)

Parking

Complimentary 1-hour parking is provided during voting hours at the Gene Stalling Blvd. Garage (SBG) . To ensure your parking is validated, follow these steps:

Press the button and pull a parking slip upon entry to SBG then park. Head to the designated polling place and vote. Pick up your 1-hour validation card before leaving the polling place. Return to your vehicle in SBG and drive to the exit lanes. At the exit gate, scan your parking slip first. When the machine asks for payment, scan the validation card. This will open the gate.

Transit

The public is invited to ride the university bus fare-free to vote on campus.

All off-campus routes and on-campus routes service the Memorial Student Center or Trigon areas.

For live bus route information, visit m.tamu.edu or transport.tamu.edu/busroutes .