Texas A&M names a new police chief.

The university’s assistant chief, Mike Johnson, officially takes over September 1 following the retirement of Mike Ragan.

Johnson is in his 25th year at UPD, the last six as assistant chief.

News release from Texas A&M:

Assistant Chief J. Mike Johnson has been named Texas A&M’s next police chief after serving in the department for almost 25 years, according to Chris Meyer, associate vice president of the Office of Safety and Security.

Chief Johnson, who has worked as assistant chief of police for the past six years, will assume the role September 1, 2020 following the retirement of Police Chief J. Michael Ragan.

“Mike Johnson’s character, education, experience and leadership abilities make him the best choice to become the next Chief of Police at Texas A&M University,” Meyer said. “As a longtime resident of this area and Aggie graduate, he knows and is committed to this community and, particularly, to the university. I am confident that Mike will lead the University Police Department to yet higher levels of achievement in its ongoing efforts to protect all A&M students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s (‘00) and master’s degree (‘06) from Texas A&M University and will complete a master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University next year. He is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas – Leadership Command College. Johnson has served in several roles in the department including patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, and assistant chief of the support services division.

Johnson’s tenure began over 24 years ago and he was promoted to assistant chief in 2014. “I am blessed to have this opportunity and I am fully committed to the Texas A&M University Police Department,” Johnson said. “We will focus on working cooperatively with our community members and apply procedural justice internally and externally in our efforts to maintain trust and legitimacy within the department and community. We will continue to demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to excellence.”