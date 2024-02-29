Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Perot Named SEC Player of the Week

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Raphael Perot was named SEC Player of the Week after leading the Aggies to a dominant doubleheader sweep at home, the league announced Wednesday.

Perot’s week was highlighted by an impressive, ranked-singles victory over No. 34 Edward Winter of Pepperdine. Perot made quick work on Winter, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, which helped the Maroon & White defeat the Waves in a thriller, 4-3. Perot also recorded a doubles victory with partner Tiago Pires against A&M-Corpus Christi, 6-1.

This marks the first SEC weekly honor of Perot’s career and the first SEC Player of the Week selection for the Aggies since Noah Schachter was selected during the 2021-2022 campaign. The Octeville-sur-Mer, France, native is 8-3 in singles play for the season and 4-2 against ranked opponents. Perot has been playing on court 1, leading the Maroon & White to their current ranking of No. 12 in the country.

Texas A&M starts official SEC play on Friday at 4 p.m. against Florida (4-4). The Aggies own a perfect 3-0 record against league opponents for the year, including a victory over then-No. 4 South Carolina at ITA National Indoors.