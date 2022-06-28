Texas A&M Men’s Hoops Adds Reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year

By: Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added defensive standout and seasoned veteran Dexter Dennis to its 2022-23 roster.

Dennis started in 94 of his 112 career games in four seasons at Wichita State and was named the 2022 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. For his career, the Baker, Louisiana, native has amassed 991 points, 557 rebounds, 176 3-pointers and 70 blocks. His 176 3-pointers ranks No. 7 all-time in Wichita State history.

“Dexter will fit perfectly into the culture Coach Buzz has in place here in Aggieland,” associate head coach Devin Johnson said. “He has an amazing support group who has done a wonderful job raising him. Dexter will bring a lot to our team and will be exciting to watch on both sides of the ball this season. We are very grateful to have him join our program!”

Last season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and scored in double figures 12 times. In arguably his best game of the season, Dennis limited AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis to a season-low eight points on 1-of-7 shooting in a win over SMU.

In 2021, he helped lead the Shockers to their first AAC regular season title as well as an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. In 2019, he helped them to the NIT semifinals as he was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team.

