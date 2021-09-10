Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s Conference Schedule Revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball learned its 18-game 2022 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Arkansas (Jan. 8), Ole Miss (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Jan. 19), South Carolina (Jan. 29), Missouri (Feb. 5), LSU (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 15), Georgia (Feb. 22) and Mississippi State (March 5).

Additionally, the Aggies face Georgia (Jan. 4), Missouri (Jan. 15), Arkansas (Jan. 22), LSU (Jan. 26), Tennessee (Feb. 1), Auburn (Feb. 12), Vanderbilt (Feb. 19), Ole Miss (Feb. 26) and Alabama (March 2) away from Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent

Nov. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville (Exh.)

Nov. 10 North Florida

Nov. 12 Abilene Christian

Nov. 14 A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 17 Houston Baptist

Nov. 22 Wisconsin

Nov. 23 Houston/Butler

Nov. 24 Maui Invitational

Nov. 30 New Orleans

Dec. 11 vs. TCU (Toyota Center; Houston, Texas)

Dec. 14 Tulane

Dec. 18 at Oregon State

Dec. 21 Northwestern State

Dec. 29 Central Arkansas

Jan. 4 at Georgia

Jan. 8 Arkansas

Jan. 11 Ole Miss

Jan. 15 at Missouri

Jan. 19 Kentucky

Jan. 22 at Arkansas

Jan. 26 at LSU

Jan. 29 South Carolina

Feb. 1 at Tennessee

Feb. 5 Missouri

Feb. 8 LSU

Feb. 12 at Auburn

Feb. 15 Florida

Feb. 19 at Vanderbilt

Feb. 22 Georgia

Feb. 26 at Ole Miss

Mar. 2 at Alabama

Mar. 5 Mississippi State

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics