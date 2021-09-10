Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s Conference Schedule Revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball learned its 18-game 2022 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.
The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Arkansas (Jan. 8), Ole Miss (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Jan. 19), South Carolina (Jan. 29), Missouri (Feb. 5), LSU (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 15), Georgia (Feb. 22) and Mississippi State (March 5).
Additionally, the Aggies face Georgia (Jan. 4), Missouri (Jan. 15), Arkansas (Jan. 22), LSU (Jan. 26), Tennessee (Feb. 1), Auburn (Feb. 12), Vanderbilt (Feb. 19), Ole Miss (Feb. 26) and Alabama (March 2) away from Bryan-College Station.
The SEC Tournament is slated for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
2021-22 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent
Nov. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville (Exh.)
Nov. 10 North Florida
Nov. 12 Abilene Christian
Nov. 14 A&M-Corpus Christi
Nov. 17 Houston Baptist
Nov. 22 Wisconsin
Nov. 23 Houston/Butler
Nov. 24 Maui Invitational
Nov. 30 New Orleans
Dec. 11 vs. TCU (Toyota Center; Houston, Texas)
Dec. 14 Tulane
Dec. 18 at Oregon State
Dec. 21 Northwestern State
Dec. 29 Central Arkansas
Jan. 4 at Georgia
Jan. 8 Arkansas
Jan. 11 Ole Miss
Jan. 15 at Missouri
Jan. 19 Kentucky
Jan. 22 at Arkansas
Jan. 26 at LSU
Jan. 29 South Carolina
Feb. 1 at Tennessee
Feb. 5 Missouri
Feb. 8 LSU
Feb. 12 at Auburn
Feb. 15 Florida
Feb. 19 at Vanderbilt
Feb. 22 Georgia
Feb. 26 at Ole Miss
Mar. 2 at Alabama
Mar. 5 Mississippi State
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics