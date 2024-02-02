Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guard Tyrece Radford Arrested

Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Tyrece Radford was arrested Friday morning for evading arrest with a vehicle.

According to the police report, on December 3, 2023, the driver was observed in a Dodge Durango with no front license plate. The Durango made an unsafe start from a stopped position in the 100 block of Louise Avenue. The vehicle also failed to stop at a designated stopping point. When officers activated their emergency lights and approached the Durango, the police report says the driver sped away from the scene.

Radford was pulled over later in the evening in the same area and told the officer that he was not driving earlier. During a review of security camera footage, Radford was determined to be the driver.

Radford was booked this morning, and bond was set at $8,000.

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has a game tomorrow afternoon scheduled for 3 o’clock against Florida at Reed Arena. Head coach Buzz Williams is scheduled to meet with the media this afternoon at 12:45.

Update:

Head coach Buzz Williams met with the media this afternoon and touched on the arrest. The entire news conference is posted below.

