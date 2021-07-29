Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Announces SEC Home And Road Opponents For 2021-22 Season

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

The Southeastern Conference released each league member’s home and away opponents for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with Texas A&M hosting Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina at Reed Arena during the upcoming SEC campaign.

The 18-game conference schedule features nine home games and nine road games, with the Aggies facing eight schools just once and five schools twice. The road schedule includes trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The Maroon & White face Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri both home and away next season. Notably, the Aggies’ home SEC schedule features three teams that represented the SEC during 2021 NCAA Tournament— Arkansas, Florida and Missouri.

Dates, times and television information for the 2021-22 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White’s complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online at www.12thManFoundation.com/tickets or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

