Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh’s First State Of The University Address

Texas A&M’s interim president giving his first state of the university address combined what has happened after four months on the job and what lies ahead.

Wednesday’s remarks were the first since Mark Welsh was named sole finalist as permanent president.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation materials that were used during the state of the university address on November 29, 2023.

Click below to listen to the recording of the state of the university address, and below that, is the Texas A&M You Tube archived video of the address.

Listen to “Texas A&M interim president Mark Welsh state of the university address, November 29, 2023” on Spreaker.