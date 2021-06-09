Texas A&M Hires Outside Company To Bring Live Entertainment To Kyle Field And Reed Arena

Texas A&M hires an outside company to bring live entertainment to Kyle Field and Reed Arena.

Wednesday’s announcement came from Los Angeles based ASM Global, which bills itself as “the world’s leading producer of live entertainment experiences”.

ASM says it was selected through “a competitive bid process to provide entertainment bookings for Texas A&M athletics.”

News release from ASM Global:

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of live-entertainment experiences, announced today that it has been selected via a competitive bid process to provide entertainment bookings for Texas A&M athletics. ASM Global’s industry-leading expertise will only further enhance the vibrancy and excitement of the Texas A&M University campus and the Bryan-College Station market.

“As a leading provider of entertainment experiences for colleges and universities across America, we know the power of live events to bring communities together,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “Kyle Field and Reed Arena are both amazing venues, and our partnership with Texas A&M will allow us to showcase them as premier destinations for live music fans across Central Texas.”

The 103,000-seat Kyle Field is the fourth-largest stadium in America and has been home to the Aggie football team for more than a century. The 13,000-seat Reed Arena is home to the Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams along with concerts, family shows and other special events.

“To have a partner like ASM Global assisting us in bringing content to our venues will elevate the entertainment offering to a whole new level,” said Darren Davis, CVE, general manager of Reed Arena. “Their expertise and experience in working with large-scale touring shows is invaluable. In conjunction with ASM Global, we look forward to bringing exciting and unique events to the local community.”

The Brazos Valley and surrounding communities will benefit from the expanded entertainment offerings, including a robust schedule of live music, family entertainment, esports tournaments and other unique programming. ASM Global will also be developing an exclusive Texas A&M “Event Experience Team” to support in all aspects of live entertainment at the facilities.

“We have already received tremendous feedback from the live-entertainment community about these two amazing venues, and we are extremely excited to work with Darren and the entire Texas A&M family,” said ASM Global’s Vice President of Content Development Dana DuFine. “The artist community is looking forward to having a chance to play these great venues, and we know that the university and Bryan-College Station communities are ready for great shows!”