Texas A&M Hensel Park Redevelopment Study Continues As University Officials Monitor College Station’s Proposed New Sewer Line

The city of College Station’s plans to build a new sewer line through a south Bryan neighborhood, and the opposition to that project, is being followed by Texas A&M officials.

Chief operating officer Greg Hartman tells WTAW News that the university is not going to get directly involved in the debate involving the route of the sewer line that could impact the Beverley Estates neighborhood.

As A&M continues its study about the future redevelopment of the Hensel Park area west of Beverley Estates, Hartman says the future of a sewer lift station owned by College Station on land owned by the university has not come up yet.

Hartman expects to receive recommendations on redeveloping Hensel Park this summer.

Click below for comments from Greg Hartman, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

