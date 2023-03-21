Texas A&M Forest Service Awards A Grant To Plant Trees In College Station

The city of College Station is the recipient of two grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service to promote urban and community forestry.

“Cooling College Station” is the city of College Station’s five-year plan to mitigate the effects of urban heat islands.

The five year plan calls for planting nearly 7,300 trees at a cost of almost $4 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download city of College Station presentation materials provided by the Texas A&M forest service.

The forest service awarded College Station $43,302 for what is called an “equity and accessibility grant” to plant and care for 117 trees.

The money awarded by the forest service came in part by the U.S. Forest Service through the Cooperative Forestry Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.