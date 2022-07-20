Texas A&M Football Star Ainias Smith Arrested

A traffic stop by Texas A&M police early Wednesday morning after the bars closed in the Northgate district resulted in the arrest of A&M football player Ainias Smith.

The 21 year old, who was stopped for going 51 in a 35 mile per hour zone, told the UPD officer according to the arrest report that he had been “passed out drunk”.

The officer observed four clues of intoxication.

Two breath alcohol samples were under the legal limit at .066 and .061.

Smith was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Smith and an unidentified passenger who was not arrested stated they did not own a loaded handgun or a marijuana joint that were found in the pickup that Smith was driving.

Smith is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.

Original story:

The story was first reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Smith, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, started all 12 games for the Aggies last season, leading the team with 47 receptions and six receiving touchdowns. He also ranked second on the squad with 509 receiving yards.

Smith was scheduled to be one of three players to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days Thursday in Atlanta.