Texas A&M Football Set to Hire Kansas State’s Collin Klein as New Offensive Coordinator

Texas A&M Football is reportedly set to hire Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein as the new offensive coordinator to replace Bobby Petrino.

Klein is the a former quarterback for Kansas State and was a Heisman finalist in 2012 along side Johnny Manziel. Klein was a graduate assistant at Kansas State from 2014-2015 before taking the quarterbacks coaching position at Northern Iowa in 2016. After one season, he returned to Kansas State where he has been the quarterbacks coach since 2017. In 2022, Klein took over play calling duties as the offensive coordinator under Chris Klieman.

Kansas State ranked No. 23 nationally in yards per game this season. They finished No. 10 in scoring offense. The Wildcats won the Big 12 in 2022.

Klein was offered the offensive coordinator position at Notre Dame after the 2022 season. He was reportedly offered the Penn State offensive coordinator position last week but turned it down.