Texas A&M Football predicted to finish second in SEC West by media

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 23, 2021)—-Alabama has been predicted to win the 2021 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Media Days.

Alabama received 84 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 4 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 45 votes.

The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 923 points, including 124 first-place votes, while Florida was second with 784 points and seven votes to win the division. Kentucky was third with 624 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 932total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.

Alabama led the way with 16 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team – six on defense. Georgia and Auburn had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Texas A&M had seven.

Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) 923

Florida (7) 784

Kentucky (2) 624

Missouri 555

Tennessee 362

South Carolina (1) 355

Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) 932

Texas A&M (1) 760

LSU (1) 633

Ole Miss (1) 529

Auburn 440

Arkansas (1) 241

Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama (84) 84

Georgia (45) 45

Ole Miss (1) 1

Texas A&M (1) 1

Florida (1) 1

Kentucky (1) 1

South Carolina (1) 1

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR – John Metchie III, Alabama

WR – Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL – Cade Mays, Tennessee

C – Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB – Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL – Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB – Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE – Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL – Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL – Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C – Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL – Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB – Christian Harris, Alabama

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley, LSU

DB – Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB – Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB – Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL – DJ Dale, Alabama

DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL – Travon Walker, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

LB – Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB – Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB – Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB – Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB – Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB – Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB – Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK – Cade York, LSU

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P – Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

