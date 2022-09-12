Texas A&M Football Media Day: Miami

No. 24 Texas A&M Football held its weekly press conference Monday to address the team’s disappointing 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, as well as the upcoming match-up against No. 13 Miami.

Speaking to the media at Kyle Field were head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, wide receiver Ainias Smith and safety Demani Richardson.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (9.12.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie OL Layden Robinson (9.12.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Ainias Smith (9.12.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie S Demani Richardson (9.12.22)” on Spreaker.

