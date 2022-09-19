Texas A&M Football Media Day: Arkansas

Members of the No. 23 Texas A&M Football team met with the media Monday to discuss the team’s 17-9 win over Miami, as well as this upcoming Saturday’s SEC opener against No. 10 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, TX.

Taking the dais was Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with players Albert Regis, Ainias Smith, Devon Achane and Edgerrin Cooper.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (9.19.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DL Albert Regis (9.19.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie WR Ainias Smith (9.19.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie RB Devon Achane (9.19.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie LB Edgerrin Cooper (9.19.22)” on Spreaker.

