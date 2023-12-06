Texas A&M Football Interim Head Coach Elijah Robinson to Coach Texas Bowl

Interim Texas A&M head football coach Elijah Robinson will coach the Aggies at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

At a Texas Bowl teleconference this afternoon, Robinson confirmed he would be coaching the Aggies against Oklahoma State in the bowl game. He recently accepted the defensive coordinator job at Syracuse. He told the teleconference that when he accepted the interim position, he said he would do everything possible to support the team. “I’m honored to still be able to finish this race out and represent this university and represent this team in a bowl game. I’m looking forward to it,” said Robinson.

Robinson said James Coley and Jim Chaney would be calling the plays on offense. Coley is the co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach, and Chaney is an offensive analyst.

Texas A&M will take on No. 20 Oklahoma State on December 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

You can listen to the full teleconference below:

