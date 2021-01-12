Texas A&M Football has highest AP Poll finish in 82 years

The final AP Top 25 Football Poll has been released following the conclusion of Monday night’s national championship game.
National Champion Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by runner-up Ohio State.
Clemson comes in at No. 3 with Texas A&M rounding out the Top 4. It marks the Aggies’ highest final ranking since winning the national championship in 1939.
- Alabama (13-0)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Clemson (10-2)
- Texas A&M (9-1)
- Notre Dame (10-2)
- Oklahoma (9-2)
- Georgia (8-2)
- Cincinnati (9-1)
- Iowa State (9-3)
- Northwestern (7-2)
- Brigham Young (11-1)
- Indiana (6-2)
- Florida (8-4)
- Coastal Carolina (11-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Liberty (10-1)
- North Carolina (8-4)
- Texas (7-3)
- Oklahoma State (8-3)
- USC (5-1)
- Miami (FL) (8-3)
- Ball State (7-1)
- San Jose State (7-1)
- Buffalo (6-1)