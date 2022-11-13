Texas A&M Football Drops Sixth Straight, Falls to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of three forced turnovers as the Aggies lost Saturday night’s game against the Auburn Tigers, 13-10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Demani Richardson and Edgerrin Cooper intercepted passes and McKinnley Jackson recovered a fumble as the Aggie defense kept the game in striking distance. Texas A&M held Auburn to 115 yards in the second half, including 41 in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies went on a late touchdown drive to cut the lead to 13-10 with 1:33 remaining, but the Maroon & White was unable to recover the onside kick. Auburn was able to run out the clock to seal the victory.

On its lone touchdown drive, Texas A&M traveled 80 yards on seven plays in the span of 1:24. The drive was capped off by Connor Weigman hitting Jalen Preston on a 17-yard TD pass. Amari Daniels keyed the drive with rushes of 17 and 38 yards.

Auburn mounted the lone scoring drive of the first half. The Tigers traveled 62 yards on four plays, with Tank Bigsby gaining 39 yards on a 3rd-and 3 rush. The next play Robby Ashford hit Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 16-yard TD pass to take a 7-0 lead at the 1:33 mark in the first quarter.

The second quarter ended with Richardson intercepting an Ashford pass in the end zone to keep the Maroon & White within one score heading into the intermission.

After failing to cash in on their three previous trips into A&M territory, Auburn extended its lead to 10-0 late in the third quarter with a 34-yard field goal by Alex McPherson with 39 seconds left on the clock.

The defense helped the Aggies break the scoring seal early in the fourth quarter. Cooper benefitted from Jackson batting an Ashford pass in the air, hauling in a fluttering ball for an interception at the Auburn 39-yard line. Texas A&M settled for a Randy Bond 48-yard field goal to trim the lead to 10-3 at the 10:48 mark.

Texas A&M had the ball with a chance to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter, but Auburn forced a fumble by Weigman and the Tigers recovered at the Aggies’ 32-yard line. Auburn took advantage of the turnover with McPherson converting on a 26-yard field goal, extending the lead back to 10 points with 3:02 remaining in the contest.

Daniels’ two late rushes put his game tally at 83 yards on 11 carries in his first career start.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns home to host UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.