Texas A&M Football Dealing with Decommits and Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Football sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen is entering the transfer portal.

Nolen started 10 games this year for the Aggies. He finished the season with 37 tackles. Nolen posted on Instagram: “First off I wanna thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today. It has been a good run over the past 2 years, a lot of ups and downs. Being here at Texas A&M has taught me a lot on and off the field, but with that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. My recruitment is wide open.” Nolen was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022.

The Aggies have also been dealing with a string of decommitments. They lost five star commit Cameron Coleman last week. He has been committed to Texas A&M since June, but he announced Friday that he is headed to Auburn. Coleman is the number one receiver in the 2024 class and the number six overall prospect. Edge rusher Gabriel Reliford from Evangel Christian Academy in Louisiana decommitted Sunday. He is a four star recruit ranked 61st in the 2024 class. The Aggies have already lost commitments from receiver Dre’lon Miller and offensive lineman Weston Davis this season.