Texas A&M Football Completes 2024 Signing Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko added three student-athletes to complete his inaugural 2024 signing class after receiving 14 National Letter of Intents during the early signing period in December.

Signed Feb. 7, 2024

Signees Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl-Exp Hometown (High School / Previous School) Ashton Bethel-Roman WR 6-1 175 Fr-HS Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point) Robert Bourdon OL 6-6 305 Fr-HS Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville) Terry Bussey ATH 6-0 190 Fr-HS Timpson, Texas (Timpson)

2024 Early Signing Period

Signees Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl-Exp Hometown (High School / Previous School) Papa Ahfua OL 6-4 285 Fr-HS Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea) Ernest Campbell WR 5-9 145 Fr-HS Refugio, Texas (Refugio) Myles Davis* DB 6-2 200 Fr-HS Converse, Texas (Judson) Dealyn Evans DL 6-5 270 Fr-HS Longview, Texas (Pine Tree) Ashton Funk* OL 6-7 305 Fr-HS Katy, Texas (Tompkins) Blake Ivy* OL 6-4 295 Fr-HS League City, Texas (Clear Springs) Kendall Jackson* DL 6-4 260 Fr-HS Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz) Tristan Jernigan* LB 6-1 220 Fr-HS Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo) Eric Karner TE 6-5 225 Fr-HS Elmhurst, Ill. (Immaculate Conception) Jordan Lockhart* LB 6-1 225 Fr-HS Redlands, Calif. (St. John Bosco) Miles O’Neill QB 6-5 230 Fr-HS Marblehead, Mass. (Hun School) Jordan Pride* DB 6-2 185 Fr-HS Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown) Izaiah Williams* WR 6-0 172 Fr-HS Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day) Solomon Williams* DL 6-3 250 Fr-HS Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day)

*Enrolled in spring.

Ashton Bethel-Roman

WR • 6-1 • 175

Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point HS)

Coached by Rick LaFavers at Ridge Point HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 31 WR, No. 30 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 44 WR, No. 51 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 28 WR, No. 32 in Texas

High School: Ranked No. 207 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Totaled 97 catches for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 21.7 yards per punt return in his high school career … Helped lead Ridge Point to a 9-3 record, including an undefeated 8-0 ledger to win the District 20-6A title and an area round appearance in the state playoffs … Caught 49 passes for 964 yards and nine scores, while earning all-district first team WR honors and the district return specialist MVP … Finished his junior season with 37 catches for 892 yards and eight touchdowns, while helping lead Ridge Point to a 10-3 record and a regional appearance in the state playoffs … Also competes in track & field recording a personal best 21.51 in the 200m and 23-3 long jump mark … Father, Mark Roman, was selected in the second round as the 34th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Robert Bourdon

OL • 6-6 • 305

Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville)

Coached by Joe Rocconi at Collierville HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 35 OT, No. 10 in Tennessee

Rivals: 3 star

ESPN: 3 star, No. 59 OT, No. 15 in Tennessee

High School: Named to the Commercial Appeal All-Metro First Team and earned TSWA All-State 6A honors as a senior … Helped lead Collierville to an 8-4 record and 4-3 in 6A Region 8 action … As a junior, he helped pave the way as Collierville finished third in district play at 5-2 before finishing the season 8-3 overall … Also played lacrosse earning all-region honors.

Terry Bussey

ATH • 6-0 • 190

Timpson, Texas (Timpson HS)

Coached by Kerry Therwhanger at Timpson HS

247 Sports: 5 star, No. 1 ATH, No. 18 in Nation

Rivals: 5 star, No. 7 ATH, No. 16 in Nation

ESPN: 4 star, No. 1 ATH, No. 27 in Nation

High School: 2024 Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl selection, as well as a Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year finalist … Led Timpson to an undefeated 16-0 record and a UIL 2A-D1 state title, was named the offensive MVP after throwing for 311 yards, rushing for 155 yards and scoring six touchdowns … Set the state championship game records for the longest touchdown pass (97 yards) and a class 2A record for longest rushing touchdown (93 yards) … Two-way four-year letterman at Timpson where he threw for 5,981 yards and rushed for 5,361 yards with 169 touchdowns as a quarterback, while totaling 270 tackles and 24 interceptions in his career … Was named Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year and TSWA Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year as a junior … Earned district MVP honors in 2023, 2022 and 2021 … Multi-sport athlete earning district MVP honors in basketball in 2022, has a personal best time of 10.66 in the 100m and won the 2A state championship in triple jump (45-10) as a junior … Nephew of Texas A&M Aggie Domingo Bryant (1982-85) who was a two-time All-Southwest Conference honoree (’82, ’85) before being drafted in the sixth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2024 Spring Newcomers

Signees Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl-Exp Hometown (High School / Previous School) Cyrus Allen WR 6-0 177 Jr-TR New Orleans, La. (Landry-Walker / Louisiana Tech) Keegan Andrews P 6-3 240 Jr-TR Werribee, Melbourne, Australia (MacKillop College) Jabre Barber WR 5-10 174 Sr-TR Dothan, Ala. (Dothan / Troy) Derrick Graham OL 6-4 314 Jr-TR Lake Minneola, Fla. (Lake Minneola / Troy) Jaydon Hill DB 6-0 195 Gr-TR Huntsville, Ala. (Bob Jones / Florida) Dorian Hinton OL 6-4 317 Gr-TR Naples, Fla. (Naples / FAU) Alex Howard LB 6-2 230 Gr-TR Cincinnati, Ohio (Mount Healthy / Youngstown State) Cashius Howell DL 6-4 235 Jr-TR Kansas City, Mo. (Rockhurst / Bowling Green) Rodas Johnson DL 6-2 295 Gr-TR Columbus, Ohio (St. Francis DeSales / Wisconsin) Trey Jones III DB 6-2 215 Gr-TR Wetumpka, Ala. (Wetumpka / Central Michigan) Paxton Land QB 6-5 210 Fr-HS Austin, Texas (Westlake) Will Lee III DB 6-3 185 Jr-TR Kirkwood, Mo. (Kirkwood / Kansas State) BJ Mayes DB 6-1 185 Sr-TR Houston, Texas (Houston Heights / UAB) Garrett Miller TE 6-5 250 Gr-TR Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock / Purdue) Marcus Ratcliffe DB 6-3 210 So-TR Chula Vista, Calif. (Cathedral Catholic / San Diego State) Ar’maj Reed-Adams OL 6-5 325 Jr-TR DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto / Kansas) Dezz Ricks DB 6-1 185 Fr-TR Norfolk, Va. (IMG Academy / Alabama) Donovan Saunders DB 6-3 185 Jr-TR San Diego, Calif. (Cathedral Catholic / Cal Poly) Nic Scourton DL 6-4 280 Jr-TR Bryan, Texas (Bryan / Purdue) E.J. Smith RB 6-0 210 Gr-TR Dallas, Texas (Jesuit College Prep / Stanford) Tre Watson TE 6-5 245 Sr-TR Rio Rancho, N.M. (Cleveland / Fresno State) Wesley Watson WR 6-1 190 Fr-TR College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated / Kansas State) Scooby Williams LB 6-2 230 Jr-TR Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay / Florida)

