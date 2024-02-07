Texas A&M Football Completes 2024 Signing Class

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko added three student-athletes to complete his inaugural 2024 signing class after receiving 14 National Letter of Intents during the early signing period in December.
Signed Feb. 7, 2024
|
Signees
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Cl-Exp
|
Hometown (High School / Previous School)
|
Ashton Bethel-Roman
|
WR
|
6-1
|
175
|
Fr-HS
|
Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
|
Robert Bourdon
|
OL
|
6-6
|
305
|
Fr-HS
|
Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville)
|
Terry Bussey
|
ATH
|
6-0
|
190
|
Fr-HS
|
Timpson, Texas (Timpson)
2024 Early Signing Period
|
Signees
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Cl-Exp
|
Hometown (High School / Previous School)
|
Papa Ahfua
|
OL
|
6-4
|
285
|
Fr-HS
|
Seattle, Wash. (O’Dea)
|
Ernest Campbell
|
WR
|
5-9
|
145
|
Fr-HS
|
Refugio, Texas (Refugio)
|
Myles Davis*
|
DB
|
6-2
|
200
|
Fr-HS
|
Converse, Texas (Judson)
|
Dealyn Evans
|
DL
|
6-5
|
270
|
Fr-HS
|
Longview, Texas (Pine Tree)
|
Ashton Funk*
|
OL
|
6-7
|
305
|
Fr-HS
|
Katy, Texas (Tompkins)
|
Blake Ivy*
|
OL
|
6-4
|
295
|
Fr-HS
|
League City, Texas (Clear Springs)
|
Kendall Jackson*
|
DL
|
6-4
|
260
|
Fr-HS
|
Gainesville, Fla. (Buchholz)
|
Tristan Jernigan*
|
LB
|
6-1
|
220
|
Fr-HS
|
Tupelo, Miss. (Tupelo)
|
Eric Karner
|
TE
|
6-5
|
225
|
Fr-HS
|
Elmhurst, Ill. (Immaculate Conception)
|
Jordan Lockhart*
|
LB
|
6-1
|
225
|
Fr-HS
|
Redlands, Calif. (St. John Bosco)
|
Miles O’Neill
|
QB
|
6-5
|
230
|
Fr-HS
|
Marblehead, Mass. (Hun School)
|
Jordan Pride*
|
DB
|
6-2
|
185
|
Fr-HS
|
Blountstown, Fla. (Blountstown)
|
Izaiah Williams*
|
WR
|
6-0
|
172
|
Fr-HS
|
Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day)
|
Solomon Williams*
|
DL
|
6-3
|
250
|
Fr-HS
|
Tampa, Fla. (Carrollwood Day)
*Enrolled in spring.
Ashton Bethel-Roman
WR • 6-1 • 175
Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point HS)
Coached by Rick LaFavers at Ridge Point HS
247 Sports: 4 star, No. 31 WR, No. 30 in Texas
Rivals: 4 star, No. 44 WR, No. 51 in Texas
ESPN: 4 star, No. 28 WR, No. 32 in Texas
High School: Ranked No. 207 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … Totaled 97 catches for 1,997 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 21.7 yards per punt return in his high school career … Helped lead Ridge Point to a 9-3 record, including an undefeated 8-0 ledger to win the District 20-6A title and an area round appearance in the state playoffs … Caught 49 passes for 964 yards and nine scores, while earning all-district first team WR honors and the district return specialist MVP … Finished his junior season with 37 catches for 892 yards and eight touchdowns, while helping lead Ridge Point to a 10-3 record and a regional appearance in the state playoffs … Also competes in track & field recording a personal best 21.51 in the 200m and 23-3 long jump mark … Father, Mark Roman, was selected in the second round as the 34th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Robert Bourdon
OL • 6-6 • 305
Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville)
Coached by Joe Rocconi at Collierville HS
247 Sports: 4 star, No. 35 OT, No. 10 in Tennessee
Rivals: 3 star
ESPN: 3 star, No. 59 OT, No. 15 in Tennessee
High School: Named to the Commercial Appeal All-Metro First Team and earned TSWA All-State 6A honors as a senior … Helped lead Collierville to an 8-4 record and 4-3 in 6A Region 8 action … As a junior, he helped pave the way as Collierville finished third in district play at 5-2 before finishing the season 8-3 overall … Also played lacrosse earning all-region honors.
Terry Bussey
ATH • 6-0 • 190
Timpson, Texas (Timpson HS)
Coached by Kerry Therwhanger at Timpson HS
247 Sports: 5 star, No. 1 ATH, No. 18 in Nation
Rivals: 5 star, No. 7 ATH, No. 16 in Nation
ESPN: 4 star, No. 1 ATH, No. 27 in Nation
High School: 2024 Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl selection, as well as a Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year finalist … Led Timpson to an undefeated 16-0 record and a UIL 2A-D1 state title, was named the offensive MVP after throwing for 311 yards, rushing for 155 yards and scoring six touchdowns … Set the state championship game records for the longest touchdown pass (97 yards) and a class 2A record for longest rushing touchdown (93 yards) … Two-way four-year letterman at Timpson where he threw for 5,981 yards and rushed for 5,361 yards with 169 touchdowns as a quarterback, while totaling 270 tackles and 24 interceptions in his career … Was named Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year and TSWA Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year as a junior … Earned district MVP honors in 2023, 2022 and 2021 … Multi-sport athlete earning district MVP honors in basketball in 2022, has a personal best time of 10.66 in the 100m and won the 2A state championship in triple jump (45-10) as a junior … Nephew of Texas A&M Aggie Domingo Bryant (1982-85) who was a two-time All-Southwest Conference honoree (’82, ’85) before being drafted in the sixth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2024 Spring Newcomers
|
Signees
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Cl-Exp
|
Hometown (High School / Previous School)
|
Cyrus Allen
|
WR
|
6-0
|
177
|
Jr-TR
|
New Orleans, La. (Landry-Walker / Louisiana Tech)
|
Keegan Andrews
|
P
|
6-3
|
240
|
Jr-TR
|
Werribee, Melbourne, Australia (MacKillop College)
|
Jabre Barber
|
WR
|
5-10
|
174
|
Sr-TR
|
Dothan, Ala. (Dothan / Troy)
|
Derrick Graham
|
OL
|
6-4
|
314
|
Jr-TR
|
Lake Minneola, Fla. (Lake Minneola / Troy)
|
Jaydon Hill
|
DB
|
6-0
|
195
|
Gr-TR
|
Huntsville, Ala. (Bob Jones / Florida)
|
Dorian Hinton
|
OL
|
6-4
|
317
|
Gr-TR
|
Naples, Fla. (Naples / FAU)
|
Alex Howard
|
LB
|
6-2
|
230
|
Gr-TR
|
Cincinnati, Ohio (Mount Healthy / Youngstown State)
|
Cashius Howell
|
DL
|
6-4
|
235
|
Jr-TR
|
Kansas City, Mo. (Rockhurst / Bowling Green)
|
Rodas Johnson
|
DL
|
6-2
|
295
|
Gr-TR
|
Columbus, Ohio (St. Francis DeSales / Wisconsin)
|
Trey Jones III
|
DB
|
6-2
|
215
|
Gr-TR
|
Wetumpka, Ala. (Wetumpka / Central Michigan)
|
Paxton Land
|
QB
|
6-5
|
210
|
Fr-HS
|
Austin, Texas (Westlake)
|
Will Lee III
|
DB
|
6-3
|
185
|
Jr-TR
|
Kirkwood, Mo. (Kirkwood / Kansas State)
|
BJ Mayes
|
DB
|
6-1
|
185
|
Sr-TR
|
Houston, Texas (Houston Heights / UAB)
|
Garrett Miller
|
TE
|
6-5
|
250
|
Gr-TR
|
Round Rock, Texas (Round Rock / Purdue)
|
Marcus Ratcliffe
|
DB
|
6-3
|
210
|
So-TR
|
Chula Vista, Calif. (Cathedral Catholic / San Diego State)
|
Ar’maj Reed-Adams
|
OL
|
6-5
|
325
|
Jr-TR
|
DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto / Kansas)
|
Dezz Ricks
|
DB
|
6-1
|
185
|
Fr-TR
|
Norfolk, Va. (IMG Academy / Alabama)
|
Donovan Saunders
|
DB
|
6-3
|
185
|
Jr-TR
|
San Diego, Calif. (Cathedral Catholic / Cal Poly)
|
Nic Scourton
|
DL
|
6-4
|
280
|
Jr-TR
|
Bryan, Texas (Bryan / Purdue)
|
E.J. Smith
|
RB
|
6-0
|
210
|
Gr-TR
|
Dallas, Texas (Jesuit College Prep / Stanford)
|
Tre Watson
|
TE
|
6-5
|
245
|
Sr-TR
|
Rio Rancho, N.M. (Cleveland / Fresno State)
|
Wesley Watson
|
WR
|
6-1
|
190
|
Fr-TR
|
College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated / Kansas State)
|
Scooby Williams
|
LB
|
6-2
|
230
|
Jr-TR
|
Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay / Florida)
Below is the full news conference from Mike Elko on signing day: