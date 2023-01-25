Texas A&M Football Assistant Santucci Leaving for Duke

Texas A&M linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is leaving to become the next DC at Duke.
Welcome to Durham, @CoachSantucci! 😈 pic.twitter.com/nhu7Z5Zxh3
— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 24, 2023
Santucci is reunited with Blue Devils head man Mike Elko, who served as the Aggies defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.
Santucci’s departure marks the third change for Jimbo Fisher’s support this offseason following the firings of offensive coordinator Darryl Dickey and running backs coach Tommie Robinson.