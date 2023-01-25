Texas A&M Football Assistant Santucci Leaving for Duke

Texas A&M linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is leaving to become the next DC at Duke.

Santucci is reunited with Blue Devils head man Mike Elko, who served as the Aggies defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Santucci’s departure marks the third change for Jimbo Fisher’s support this offseason following the firings of offensive coordinator Darryl Dickey and running backs coach Tommie Robinson.