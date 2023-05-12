Texas A&M faculty senate speaker Dale Rice ended two years in that position at the May monthly meeting.

Rice answered questions regarding searches for new academic leaders.

He said the search committee recommendations for provost…which is A&M’s chief academic officer…were given to the president on May 5.

The search for A&M’s next dean of the engineering college was delayed because the president…who is the former dean…chose to conduct a national search.

And the deadline for faculty to apply to be on the search committee for A&M’s first dean of the new college of arts and sciences was May 10.

Rice also presented a “state of the senate”, summarizing his observations during the two years he served as speaker.

Click below for comments from Dale Rice during the May 8, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate speaker summarizes two years in that position & provides an update on the search for new academic leaders” on Spreaker.