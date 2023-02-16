Texas A&M Faculty Senate Questions About Search Committees For Provost And Dean Of The Engineering College

Monday’s meeting of Texas A&M’s faculty senate included questions about search committees for provost and dean of the engineering college.

Faculty senate speaker Dale Rice said faculty make up about one-third of the 29 member dean’s search committee because this is also a system vice chancellor position. Rice said he has asked the chancellor if more faculty members could be added.

As for the provost search committee, Rice said he would not have accepted the role as co-chairman if he had any doubts about the integrity of the search.

A&M has been without a permanent provost…the university’s chief academic officer…since January of 2021.

A&M has been without a permanent dean of the engineering college since Katherine Banks was promoted to president in June of 2021.

Click below to hear comments from the February 13, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M faculty senate questions about search committees for provost & dean of the engineering college” on Spreaker.