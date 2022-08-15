Texas A&M Faculty Senate Passes Resolution Calling On The University’s President To Practice “Shared Governance”

Texas A&M’s faculty senate has adopted a resolution stating that president Katherine Banks is not practicing shared governance of the university with educators.

A copy of the resolution that was adopted by 80 percent of those attending the August 8, 2022 faculty senate meeting.

Comments from faculty senate members included concerns from students as well as faculty members, to leadership might be hearing, but are not listening and understanding faculty concerns, to the president being under pressure by state lawmakers that includes the lieutenant governor’s call to do away from faculty tenure.

The reading of the resolution and a sampling of comments during the August 8, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

