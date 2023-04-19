Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets An Post-Reorganization Update From the University Libraries Director

Patience and understanding is asked of Texas A&M faculty members by the director of the university’s libraries.

The aftermath of the A&M president’s decision to reorganize library operations was part of an April 10, 2023 presentation to the faculty senate by Julie Mosbo Ballestro.

A year ago, the president said 82 faculty librarians had the choice of staying as a staff librarian or continue as a faculty member in another department.

That led the faculty senate to pass a resolution opposing the president’s decision.

Ballestro told the faculty senate that one faculty librarian stayed and became a staff employee, while 22 others moved to faculty positions in other departments.

Ballestro reported last September, A&M libraries had 65 staff openings. As of April 18, a check of A&M’s employment website by WTAW News showed six vacancies for library employees.

The library director’s presentation focused on “transformational education”, “translational research”, and “organizational growth”.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials at the April 10, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the April 10, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.