Texas A&M Downs No. 20 Pepperdine to advance to ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals

Men’s Tennis Jan 29, 2023 Sam Thornton, Athletics Communications

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team rallied to upset No. 20 Pepperdine to open the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Taube Family Tennis Center (4-2). The Aggies advanced to the finals where they will face hosts No. 18 Stanford.

Doubles play for the Aggies was highlighted by Kenner Taylor/Raphael Perot defeating Pietro Fellin/Eric Hadigian on court three (6-3), but the victory was not enough as A&M dropped the doubles point after losses on court one and two.

Heading into singles play down a point, the Maroon & White rallied to overcome the Waves with big wins from No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand, Noah Schachter, Guido Marson and No. 44 Pierce Rollins. Hilderbrand defeated Eero Vasa on court three (2-6, 6-3, 6-1) and Schachter followed suit, defeating No. 31 Daniel DeJonge (3-6, 6-3, 6-4) on court one. Marson took down Fellin on court six (6-3, 6-4) before Rollins clinched the match, claiming the last singles point by besting Hadigian on court five (2-6, 6-3, 6-1).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the trip and today’s dual match…

“I thought Pepperdine did a great job winning the doubles point, which certainly applied the pressure. I was really proud of how we took their punches early and then responded. We kept fighting and with that the results came with it, I’m very proud of this team and now it’s time to rest up for another big test tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Taube Family Tennis Center 4 p.m. CT Monday where they will face hosts No. 18 Stanford.

MATCH STATS

Singles

Schachter (2-0) – def. No. 31 DeJonge (3-6, 6-3, 6-4)

Perot (1-0) – vs. No. 94 Zeitvogel (5-7, 6-3, 5-0 DNF)

No. 43 Hilderbrand (1-1) – def. Vasa (2-6, 6-3, 6-1)

Perego (0-1) – vs. Homberg (2-6, 4-6)

No. 44 Rollins (1-1) – def. Hadigian (7-6(6), 7-5)

Marson (1-0) – def. Fellin (6-3, 6-4)

Doubles

No. 33 Schachter/Hilderbrand (1-1) – vs. No. 34 De Jonge/Zeitvogel (3-6)

Roddick/Perego (1-1) vs. – Vasa/Homberg (4-6)

Taylor/Perot (1-1) def. – Fellin/Hadigianm (6-4)