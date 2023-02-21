Texas A&M Converting More Than 8,000 Phone Lines To A VoIP System

Texas A&M has started the two year task of converting more than 8,000 telephone lines to an internet-based network.

System chancellor John Sharp brought up the VoIP (voice over internet protocol) project this month’s board of regents meeting.

Sharp said the conversion will save the flagship campus $70,000 dollars a month and have faster and more reliable phone service.

According to A&M’s information technology website, initial hardware was purchased last summer, project planning was completed last fall, and the conversion of the first 25 percent of phone lines has started.

The remaining phone lines will be converted starting in the spring of next year.

It will take until the fall of 2026 to complete the transition.

An A&M spokeswoman tells WTAW News that the university has a total 15,903 phone lines. Of those, 8,111 are being upgraded.

Click below to hear comments from John Sharp during the February 9, 2023 Texas A&M system board of regents meeting.