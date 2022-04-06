Texas A&M Baseball Tops No. 15 Texas State, 8-4

Katy Gallaher, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team scored seven runs in a five inning stretch and pulled away from the 15th-ranked Texas State Bobcats to secure an 8-4 win Tuesday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies and Bobcats exchanged one run apiece through the first two innings, with the Maroon & White breaking the deadlock in the bottom of the third. Kole Kaler and Jack Moss made their way around the bases with assistance from Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich’s RBIs, respectively.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dylan Rock singled through the left side and made it to second on a balk. Moss reached second on a throwing error while Rock returned home. Moss advanced to third on a wild pitch and Minnich’s RBI single up the middle sent him home. A&M added a trio of runs in the home half of the seventh and staved off the Bobcats’ comeback effort in the final two frames to secure the 8-4 victory.

Minnich led the way in the batter’s box, hitting 3-for-4 with two RBI. Moss continued his streak of impressive performances Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI. Claunch chipped in with a pair of RBI to help round out A&M’s performance.

Will Johnston started on the mound for the Maroon & White tonight to mark his first career start. Chris Cortez entered the game in the third inning to earn his fourth career win with one strikeout in 2.1 innings pitched. Jacob Palisch came in to relieve Cortez in the sixth inning, tallying four strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched and allowing no hits. Rawley Hector and Brad Rudis each came in and recorded an inning of work to close out A&M’s second consecutive top-15 midweek triumph.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jacob Palisch – 2.0 IP, 4 K, 0.00 ERA

Jack Moss – 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Brett Minnich – 3-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B1| Rock reached on a leadoff walk. Moss followed with a double to left center allowing Rock to advance to third. Claunch broke the scoring seal after grounding out to first base to advance Moss to third and send Rock home. A&M 1, TXST 0

T2| Daylan Pena singled to right center and advanced to second as a result of Wesley Faison’s fly-out to center field. Pena advanced to third on a wild pitch and reached home after Cameron Gibbons RBI double down the right-field line. A&M 1, TXST 1

B3| Kaler started off with a walk to first. With two outs, Kaler made his way back to home plate after Moss and Claunch’s singles through the right side. Minnich’s RBI single up the middle completed Moss’ journey. A&M 3, TXST 1

B5| Rock started with a single through the left side and made it to second on a balk. Moss reached second on a throwing error while Rock made it to home plate. Moss advanced to third on a wild pitch and Minnich’s RBI single up the center sent him home. A&M 5, TXST 1

B7| Moss gained the first run after hitting a dinger. Minnich singled to left center prior to a walk to first by Claunch, sending him to third. Boat advanced to second, Minnich got to third on a failed pickoff attempt resulting in a throwing error, and Claunch finished his way around the bases. Minnich scored on Targac’s RBI fly out. A&M 8, TXST 1

T8| Pena doubled down the third base line and advanced to home plate after Jose Gonzalez’s RBI double down the first base line. A&M 8, TXST 2

T9| August Ramirez started his journey after being hit by a pitch and advanced to second after Ben McClain singled to left field. John Wuthrich reached on a fielder’s choice and Ramirez made it to home plate after a throwing error. Justin Thompson’s RBI double to left center allowed Wuthrich to finish his journey. A&M 8, TXST 4

UP NEXT

Texas A&M baseball is set to compete against Kentucky in this weekend’s series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch in the opening act of the series is slated for 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 7.