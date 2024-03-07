Texas A&M Baseball Takes Down Texas Southern

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – A pair of late three-run homers from Hayden Schott and Braden Montgomery lifted the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team past Texas Southern, 7-4, in midweek action Wednesday night from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the win, the Aggies are off to a 13-0 start for the first time since 2015 and seventh time in program history.

After the Tigers (4-10) extended their advantage to 3-1 in the top half of the seventh, Schott answered for the Maroon & White in the bottom half of the frame. The Newport Beach, California, native turned on a 1-0 pitch and lifted it 403 feet to dead center for a go-ahead three-run homer that catapulted the Aggies in front, 4-3.

In the eighth, Braden Montgomery added insurance for the Maroon & White with a three-run opposite field blast to left to stretch the lead to 7-3. The Tigers got a run back in the ninth on an RBI single to make the final 7-4, in favor of the Aggies.

Reliever Josh Stewart earned the win after striking out a season-best four in 1.1 scoreless frames. Freshman Isaac Morton received a no-decision in his first career start, allowing no runs over 2.1 frames to go along with a game-high seven punchouts.

Following a Max Kaufer leadoff double and a pair of walks from Ali Camarillo and Jack Bell, the Aggies broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth with an RBI groundout by Gavin Grahovac.

The Tigers responded in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer off the bat of Jaden Jones to take a 2-1 lead. The long ball was the first allowed by the Maroon & White this season.

Texas A&M threatened in the bottom half of the frame as they put a pair on with only one out but a baserunning error followed by a groundout kept the score 2-1, in favor of Texas Southern.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M scattered five hits on the evening and drew 11 walks.

Freshman Jack Bell reached base safely a game-high three times, logging three walks.

Montgomery and Schott both finished 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk.

Caden Sorrell drew a pair of walks in the win.

As a staff, the Maroon & White struck out a season-best 17 batters.

Brad Rudis logged his fourth scoreless appearance of the season, tossing 2.2 frames and striking out two.

Weston Moss, Zane Badmaev, Brock Peery and Peyton Smith also made appearances for the Aggies.

Notes

Wednesday’s contest marked the 17th meeting all-time between the two clubs.

With the win, Texas A&M is now a perfect 17-0 all-time against Texas Southern.

The Aggies 24 runs allowed through the first 13 games are their fewest since 2011.

Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 41 games.

The junior has now homered in three straight contests and four of the last five.

Jace LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 13 games this season.

Up Next

The Maroon & White continue their five-game homestand with a three-game set against Rhode Island starting Friday night at 6 p.m.

Quotes

