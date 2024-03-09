Texas A&M Baseball Takes Down Rhode Island

News Release from Texas A&M:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Ryan Prager turned in a career night on the mound and the No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team routed Rhode Island, 11-0, in the series opener Friday night from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

With the win over the Rams (2-8), the Aggies improve to 14-0 for the first time since 2015 and the fifth time in program history.

Prager delivered seven scoreless innings of one-hit baseball and struck out 13 en route to his fourth straight win and second quality start of the year. The seven innings and 13 punchouts were career-highs for the redshirt sophomore, who has not allowed a run through 23.2 innings this season. The scoreless streak marks the longest by a Texas A&M pitcher since at least 2000.

In relief, Brett Antolick and Eldridge Armstrong III each registered a scoreless frame to finish off the shutout. The shutout marked the fifth of the season for the Maroon & White, which is their most through the first 14 games since 2016.

The Aggies struck early and often, plating at least one run in each of the first five innings en route to an 8-0 lead. The Maroon & White totaled eight hits, two of which were homers, and drew five walks in the opening five frames.

Braden Montgomery opened the scoring in the first with an RBI double to the gap in left center that plated Gavin Grahovac, who reached on a hit-by-pitch. The RBI marked the 15th in the last six games for the junior.

In the second, Travis Chestnut jumpstarted a two-out four-run rally with a hustle double to left. Grahovac followed the senior with an RBI double down the left field line and later crossed the plate on a two-run single from Hayden Schott. Burton capped the rally with an RBI single to center as the lead grew to 5-0.

Grahovac struck again in the third, this time with a two-run blast off the scoreboard in left center. The freshman’s homer traveled 400 feet and left the bat at 106 mph.

Following a Hank Bard RBI single in the fourth, Jace LaViolette tacked on another run in the fifth with an opposite field solo shot to left. The long ball marked the seventh of the season for the sophomore.

In the eighth, Caden Sorrell led off the frame with a triple and later crossed the plate as Blake Binderup reached on a throwing error to make the final 11-0.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M racked up 12 hits and drew seven walks on the night.

Ten different players recorded a hit for the Maroon & White.

The Aggies swiped a season-high tying three bases on the night.

Burton and Grahovac were the lone Aggies to record multi-hit performances in the win, each finishing 2-for-3.

Grahovac plated a game-best three RBI on the night.

Schott logged two RBI in the win and has registered multi-RBI performances in three straight games.

Chestnut and LaViolette each recorded a game-best two walks on the evening.

As a staff, the Maroon & White allowed only two hits, struck out 14 batters and walked none.

Armstrong III made his first appearance as an Aggie and recorded a strikeout in a scoreless frame.

Notes

Friday’s contest marked the fourth meeting all-time between the two clubs.

With the win, Texas A&M is now 4-0 all-time against Rhode Island.

The Maroon & White’s five shutouts through the first 14 games are their most since 2016.

Prager opened the game with 18 consecutive strikes and recorded 10 of his 13 strikeouts swinging.

The redshirt sophomore has not allowed a run through 23.2 innings this season, marking the longest streak by an Aggie since at least 2000.

Chestnut earned his first start of the year and went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

Montgomery pushed his on-base streak to 42 straight games.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 14 games this season.

Grahovac’s multi-hit game was his team-leading seventh of the season.

