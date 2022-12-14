Texas A&M Athletics Pays Tribute to Mississippi State Football Coach, Former Texas Tech Head Man Mike Leach

Folks driving by Kyle Field may notice a tribute to Mississippi State Football coach Mike Leach up on the video board.

Mike Leach once said “(Kyle Field) is one of the greatest places to play on earth. It’s one of the Carnegie Halls of football.” Today, we remember Coach Leach and we send our condolences to his family, friends and the Mississippi State community. pic.twitter.com/bM8iTjPU3F — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) December 13, 2022

The 61-year-old Leach passed away early Tuesday morning in a Jackson hospital, less than 48 hours after suffering a massive heart attack at his home in Starkville.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement, saying:

“The game of college football has lost a great coach and an even greater man. I have always had tremendous respect for Mike and truly enjoyed the time I have spent with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Leach family.”

A colorful character on and off the field, Leach made a name for himself as a pioneer of the “Air Raid Offense”, which he used to win 158 games at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

The 22nd ranked Bulldogs have announced they WILL play their bowl game against Illinois on January 2nd.