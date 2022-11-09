Texas A&M Athletics: Early Signing Day

Aggie Women’s Basketball
Erica Moon | Point Guard | Atlanta, Georgia | St. Francis High School
Kylie Marshall | Guard | Mansfield, Texas | Mansfield Lake Ridge High School
Aggie Women’s Golf
Sky Sudberry | The Woodlands, Texas
Aggie Soccer
Adysen Armenta | Midfielder/Defender | Spring, Texas | Klein Collins High School
Ella Goodwin | Midfielder | College Station, Texas | A&M Consolidated High School
Grace Ivey | Midfielder | St. John’s, Florida | Bartram Trail High School
Bella James | Defender | Frisco, Texas | Wakeland High School
Taylor Jernigan | Forward | San Antonio, Texas | Ronald Reagan High School
Margo Martula | Defender | Houston, Texas | St. Pius X
Reese Rupe | Midfielder | Spring, Texas | Grand Oaks High School
Aggie Men’s Swimming & Diving
Brendan Studdert | Kingwood, Texas | Humble Kingwood High School
Aggie Track & Field
Ella Vajdos | Pole Vaulter | New Braunfels, Texas | New Braunfels High School
Aggie Volleyball
Brynn Covell | Setter | Raleigh, North Carolina | NC Volleyball Academy
Bianna Muoneke | Outside Hitter | Cypress, Texas | Cypress Ranch High School
Alayna Pearson | DS/Libero | Overland Park, Kansas | Blue Valley Northwest High School