Texas A&M Athletics & 12th Man Foundation Unveil Centennial Campaign

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Driven by a shared goal to lay the foundation for a new era of excellence, Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation proudly announce the Centennial Campaign, a transformational initiative that will impact the academic and athletic development of all Aggie student-athletes.

Named in recognition of the 100-year anniversary of Texas A&M’s iconic 12th Man tradition, the Centennial Campaign will feature the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor Performance Center and Indoor Track Stadium as well as a redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex.

“When we recruit student-athletes to Texas A&M, our goal is to develop them academically, athletically and in their personal lives,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “We are in the most transformational time in the history of college athletics, but at Texas A&M we are always going to hold ourselves to a standard of excellence. The Centennial Campaign is a commitment to that standard and an investment in our student-athletes.”

Through the Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation has committed to securing $120 million in donor contributions, which represents the largest philanthropic fundraising effort in the organization’s history outside of the historic redevelopment of Kyle Field.

“Donor support has always been a vital part of Texas A&M Athletics’ success,” said 12th Man Foundation President and CEO Travis Dabney ’96. “Through the Centennial Campaign, 12th Man Foundation donors are again standing to answer the call from Texas A&M to fulfill our mission of funding championship athletics.”

As a highlight of the Centennial Campaign, the new Academic and Wellness Center will greatly increase resources dedicated to services for all Aggie student-athletes including academics, leadership development, sports psychology and nutrition.

The capital campaign will also see a significant investment in the Aggie Football program with the construction of the 160-yard Football Indoor Performance Center and the redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex which will feature expanded locker room, team meeting, sport medicine and recruiting areas.

“Excellence requires commitment on every level, both on and off the field,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher. “The Centennial Campaign solidifies the Aggies’ dedication to the future of our program and student-athletes. Our goal is to develop our players academically, athletically, and personally and to be the best ambassadors possible for Texas A&M University. This campaign, along with what we already have in place, allows us to impact every student-athlete and firmly places us at the forefront of the evolving college football landscape.”

Additionally, with the existing indoor track and field stadium being replaced by the Football Indoor Performance Center, a new indoor stadium for the prestigious Aggie Track & Field program will be constructed adjacent to E.B. Cushing Stadium.