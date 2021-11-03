Texas A&M Announces Sellout for Football Game Against Auburn

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced on Wednesday the Aggies’ Nov. 6 matchup against Auburn at Kyle Field has sold out.

In the lead up to this weekend’s top-15 match up, Texas A&M Athletics will host Hooey Yell Fest Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Zone Plaza, headlined by Randall King, and SEC Nation will broadcast live on SEC Network Saturday morning for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. (CT).

Additionally, Marty & McGee will be live Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. (CT). Joe Routt Blvd will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. (CT).

Fans may purchase Auburn tickets through Texas A&M’s official Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

Students with a Sports Pass will continue Auburn ticket pull as normal this week.

Saturday’s contest marks the second sellout of the season and is on pace to rank among the top-5 crowds in stadium history. On Oct. 9, the Aggies defeated then-No. 1 Alabama in front of 106,815 fans, the second-largest attendance ever at Kyle Field.

Kyle Field, home of the Aggies since 1905, is the largest stadium in the SEC and ranks as the fourth-largest in all of college football.